Fever pitch hits the streets of Dundee as derby day excitement kicks in

City football fans are counting down the hours until tonight’s latest derby between Dundee and Dundee Untied.
The first fixture brought a stunning 6-2 win for United at a rain lashed Tannadice (see video below).
Now both sets of supporters are expecting a closer affair.
The Tele took to the streets to find out what punters thought about the clash.
Dundee United supporter Jonny Calder, 37, from just outside Carnoustie, is heading to this evening’s showdown with dad Brian.
He said: “My dad and I used to go to the games together, but not as much now, so I am dragging him to this one.
“We are going to have a bite to eat before it and a couple of beers. “But I am picking up the tab for the tickets – so he can pay for the meal!”
Jonny added: “I think the game is going to be a tight one, especially after that result the last time.
“So, I am going for 2-1 United with Lawrence Shankland to get both goals.”
And fellow United fan Kevin Moran, 48, an IT director, insisted: “I am quietly confident we will get a result tonight. I hope the manager is going to keep two up front.”
Meanwhile, Dundee fan Malcolm Creegan, 50, works as a bus driver and said: “I’m hoping Dundee win.
“But with the way United are playing right now it could be a bit iffy.”
And James Mitchell, 52, said: “I think Dundee will do it this time.
“A 2-1 win and Kane Hemmings scoring.”