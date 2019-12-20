Festive opening hours for Dundee and Angus services: What’s open and when?

With December 25 drawing ever closer the Tele has rounded up the opening hours and availability of local services over the festive period.

Most GP surgeries in Tayside will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2, with out-of-hours GP services available by calling NHS 24 on 111.

Where not specified, opening times are as normal.

Dundee City Council

Bin Collections

Collections on December 23/24 and 30/31 as normal

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday collections carried out one day late

Recycling Centres closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2

Special collections suspended until January 8

Culture and Library Facilities

All libraries are closed from Christmas Eve to January 2

Dundee City Box Office: Closed December 24-26, December 29, January 1, January 2. Limited opening (9am-1pm) on New Year’s Eve.

McManus Galleries, Broughty Castle, Mills Observatory: Closed December 24-26, January 1, January 2. Broughty Castle also closed December 23 and December 30, Mills Observatory also closed December 31.

Leisure Facilities

Olympia, Lochee, McTaggart Gymnastics Centre and all other sports centres: Closed December 24-26, January 1 and January 2. Limited opening times at Olympia (10am-5pm) and Lochee (10am-4pm) between December 27-31 and at all other sports centres (8am-5pm) on December 31.

School leisure facilities: Closed from December 20 to January 6 in line with school holidays.

Dundee Ice Arena: open 9am-5pm December 24 and 31, and 11am-12am December 26 and January 2. Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Golf courses: Closed December 24-26 and January 1 and 2.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Open 10am-3.30pm December 24. Closed December 25 and 26 and January 1-3.

Ancrum Outdoor Centre, Regional Performance Centre, Menzieshill Community Hub: Closed December 24-26 and January 1 and 2.

Chemists

Boots in Dundee City Centre is closed on Christmas Day, open on Boxing Day as normal and open from 2pm-3pm on New Year’s Day.

Boots on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry is open from 10am-4pm on Boxing Day and from 2pm-3pm on New Year’s Day.

Angus Council

Bin collections

Bins scheduled for collection on December 25 will be collected on Friday December 27.

Collections due to take place on January 1 will be rescheduled to Friday January 3.

Bins scheduled for collection on December 26 will be collected on Saturday December 28.

Bins scheduled for collection on January 2 will be collected on Saturday January 4.

Libraries

All ANGUSalive libraries will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve. The libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. They will operate normal opening hours on December 27 through to December 30.

On December 31, all libraries will close at 3pm.

They will be closed on January 1 and 2 and will operate as normal from January 3 2020 onwards.

Chemists