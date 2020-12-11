A local business is giving away free gifts this weekend to help those who may be struggling this Christmas.

Kevin Matthew, who owns wooden craft business Made at 94 with wife Sam, is giving away surplus stock on Saturday to help those who may have suffered financial struggles this year – meaning they can still give their loved ones a gift.

He said: “As it gets closer to Christmas we realised we have made too much stock which won’t be sold so we decided to hold an open day at the warehouse where people could come and get a gift for their loved one for free.

“We thought it would be a good way to help out and also stop any of the stock going to waste so there will be a number of gift plaques for family members such as grandparents and also for friends.

“People can also view what is on offer on our Facebook page and are free to contact me if they want something in particular.”

Kevin will be opening the warehouse at 13 New Craigie Road from noon-2pm on Saturday.