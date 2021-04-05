Festivals, pubs and a dip in the pool: What are locked-down locals longing for the most?

As Scotland eyes up its route-map out of lockdown, a return to our old, pre-pandemic lives seems almost within touching distance.

With the vaccine roll-out continuing apace, and the first of the country’s coronavirus restrictions eased on Friday, we asked people across Tayside and Fife what they are looking forward to most when life returns to normal.

They answered us with messages scrawled on the windows of their homes.

Music festivals

For Olivia Nicolson of Dundee, the return of live music is what she longs for the most. And she could be in luck with TRNSMT confirming it plans to return in September.

A trip to the theatre

Sheena and Peter Cargill of Perth miss their trips to the theatre more than anything. If all goes well, they might be able to enjoy a live performance in just a few months.

Foreign travel

For Diane Storie of Perth, being stuck at home has only made her longing to get away even stronger. She can’t wait to jump on a plane and do some sight-seeing.

However with no plans to ease international travel rules in Scotland, it could be some time before the sun screen is needed.

The pub

Tracy Swan of Perth is missing one of life’s simple pleasures: a trip to the pub. With watering holes due to welcome back customers from April 26, she might not have to wait much longer.

The swimming pool

It’s been a tough year for us all, but it’s been particularly hard for youngsters deprived of some of their favourite activities. Seven-year-old Blair Rodgers of Auchterarder can’t wait to take a dip in a swimming pool post-pandemic.

Work!

So many people have been furloughed, forced to close their businesses or even sadly lost their jobs during the lockdown. For hairdresser Alex Thaddeus of Cupar, it has been a long and frustrating winter.

She can’t wait to get to work chopping those lockdown mops at Alex Thaddeus Hairdressing from Monday.