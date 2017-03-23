Stobfest is set for a triumphant return, with organisers saying this year will be “bigger and better”.

The festival’s entertainment focuses on Albert Street and follows a successful inaugural event last year.

Organised by the Stobswell Forum, the event aims to celebrate everything good about the area by shining a light on the groups at the heart of the community.

Preparations were today well under way for the festival which will feature a range of events and activities over 12 days, starting on May 8.

Duncan McCabe, former chairman of the forum, said: “Perhaps our biggest project has been the creation of an annual community festival.

“The second Stobfest is looking to be bigger and better than last year with more local people, community groups and businesses coming on board all the time.”

The launch event last May was deemed a huge success as scores of people gathered for 10 days of entertainment.

And once again, the festivities will surround the gala day and pipe band parade on Saturday May 13.

New additions for this year include displaying the Oor Wullie “strawberry thief” sculpture at the Arthurstone Library — donated by the V&A — and a link-up with the Dundee Museum of Transport.

Colin Clement, the new chairman of the Stobswell Forum, said: “We’ve got good local groups interested.

“Last year was the first festival and it was fantastic. It was sort of a test for us.

“What separates Stobfest from other festivals in Dundee is that we are primarily local.

“We want to celebrate everything good that’s happening in Stobswell and I think we can have an even better festival this year.

“There will be a lot similar to last year but we’re hoping to add a few features to this year’s festivities.”

Stuart Fairweather, communities officer for Stobswell, said: “The forum has just held its annual general meeting and a whole new committee was picked, which shows the health of the group that enough people are interested for a whole new committee.

“It is a mix of people from across the area and they are full of positive ideas for Stobswell. The festival will build on last year’s successes.”

The event runs until May 19.