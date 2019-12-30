Festival planning under way six months early for Dundee community group

A community group is already rolling out plans for a festival six months away.

The Stobswell Forum has fixed up its first meeting of next year for Tuesday January 14 at Arthurstone Library.

And chairman Colin Clement said members are drawing up blueprints for another successful Stobfest which is a week- long community festival.

It takes place during the week ending May 17 with a host of fun events being lined up for the public to enjoy.

Mr Clement has urged people to turn up to the meeting and also wanted volunteers to sign up as soon as possible for helping out.

He said: “We also organise two other large festivals: Celebration in the Park – a one day family day in August plus Doggyfest which is our fantastic doggy day in Baxter Park in November. They all need some help to organise.”

For more information phone 01382 438881.