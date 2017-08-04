An incident which saw an ambulance called for a drunk who almost fell into a burn at a music festival has prompted a ban on people bringing their own alcohol to this year’s event.

There were also reports of a small number of people, who may have gatecrashed the event, being abusive to organisers of last year’s Music at the Mill festival at Barry Mill, near Carnoustie.

This year’s event will go ahead on August 26-27 with organisers bringing in security and first aid staff and only allowing drink bought on site from a mobile bar to be consumed.

The Friends of Barry Mill started the festival nine years ago to raise money to maintain the National Trust for Scotland property.

A spokesman for the group said: “We have a responsibility to ensure that the event goes ahead safely.

“People can have a few drinks but the alcohol situation has to be controlled.

“Unfortunately, last year a few people gatecrashed and their behaviour was what you might see on an average Friday night at closing time but not the sort of thing we want to encourage.

“If we were to put the event on in the same way we did last year and something more serious was to occur, then the event would probably be closed down.”

The Bespoke Bar, which will run the mobile bar, has agreed to donate a significant part of its takings to Barry Mill.

Although the change of policy has attracted some criticism on social media from people planning to attend the festival, the spokesman added: “I feel we’ve done the right thing by announcing what we are charging and the change to the alcohol policy before people buy a ticket.

“A few people who weren’t able to conduct themselves in a proper manner under the influence of alcohol have ruined it for everyone else.”