Ferry residents have slammed ‘lazy’ dog owners who aren’t cleaning up after their pets

Residents of a city suburb claim their streets, walkways and gardens are being covered in dog waste.

People living in Fisher Street, Long Lane, Church Street and Fort Street in Broughty Ferry have all raised concerns in recent days.

A flurry of comments were left under a post on a community page on Facebook which raised the issue.

One woman urged dog owners to take greater care in picking up after their pets before adding she was “disgusted” at the volume of “dog poo covering pavements”.

Broughty Ferry Councillor, Phillip Scott said there was “no excuse” for dog owners leaving the waste of their pets behind to the detriment of the local area.

He added: “There have been issues with over-flowing dog bins in the past and in the summer it was brought to my attention there had been issues with rubbish being dumped at the beach.

“In regards to the dog fouling their is simply no excuse for it. The owners have a responsibility to clean-up after their pets.”

One Fort Street resident added: “This week I opened my front door and discovered someone had let their dog do its foul business on my doorstep. It’s not the first time either.

“I’m thinking about installing CCTV just to find out who is doing this. What kind of person can just stand and watch their dog poo on somebody’s house then just walk off?

“There really needs to be a crackdown on this. It’s only getting worse.”

Many who had commented on the social media posting had also highlighted other areas of Dundee where there were similar problems, including the Waterfront.

One man added: ” We have recently moved back to the Ferry. It is far worse than Carnoustie.

“I almost fell over after slipping on dog waste in Douglas Terrace. Either pick it up, or don’t own a dog.”

It was highlighted recently that an overflowing dog waste in the West End had sparked anger among locals.

West End Councillor Donald Hay had labelled the overflowing bin a “health hazard” before the matter was resolved earlier this month.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “We actively encourage dog owners to act responsibly and clear up after their dog.

“All dog fouling complaints are investigated and the information from the complaints is used to help inform further action.

“The majority of complaints are from citizens who report dog mess in the parks, streets and in communal areas. A much smaller percentage is from people who witness the dog actually fouling at the time.

“Early morning and late evening patrols are carried out and fixed penalties are issued when an offence has been witnessed.

“We also have in excess of 1300 dog waste bins which annually collects approximately 180 tonnes of dog waste.

“Under the current legislation fouling must be picked up immediately after a dog has fouled.

“A number of initiatives have been launched recently to help tackle the problem, including the Green Dog Walkers Scheme.

“This initiative asks volunteers to sign a pledge promising to clean up after their pet and to give out spare waste bags to those without – along with a friendly reminder to others to clean up.

“Anyone with information on dog fouling should phone 01382 436285 or email animal.control@dundeecity.gov.uk

“A £80 fixed penalty rises to £100 if not paid within 28 days, after a further 28 days a final reminder is issued.

“If the fixed penalty remains unpaid Sherriff Officers may be instructed to recover the fixed penalty.”