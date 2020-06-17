Ferry pub gets ready to reopen – but owner warns ‘only the strong will survive’

A popular pub is getting ready to welcome back punters but warns “only the strong will survive” as the industry eases out of lockdown.

John Black, owner of The Fort in Broughty Ferry, is working flat out to renovate the pub’s outdoor areas to get his business back up and running, and hopes to start pouring pints from next week.

Speaking to the Tele, he explained he had to make major changes to ensure The Fort is safe for staff and customers – and that includes a ban on children.

He said: “We are fortunate to have quite a bit of space here so we are working to get all of our outside areas renovated.

“We are extending our normal beer garden and setting up a temporary beer garden in the car park – with social distancing, there will be 72 covers.

“Access to the beer garden will be from the back of the building and when people go to the toilet, instead of going to an individual cubicle the main door will have a lock on it so it will be one at a time.

“Then there will be stickers on the floor asking people to wait for the toilet and there will be hand sanitisers on the way in and out so there will be no cross contamination – there is a lot to think about.

“It will be table service only, and when people arrive on the door they will get told exactly what they are to do.

“And children will not be allowed in because they don’t understand social distancing, it wouldn’t be fair on the adults until social distancing is dropped to one metre.”

Mr Black added that the coronavirus lockdown has been “horrendous” for him and his business, and said he would like to see social distancing reduced to help boost the hospitality industry.

This comes after a survey by the Scottish Beer and Pub Association found it would not be financially viable for nine out of 10 landlords to reopen their doors if the two metre social distancing guidelines were still in place.

He continued: “It has been horrendous, we have had zero income since March 20 and missed some of the busiest parts of the year.

“We need to get open, this is a lifeline for us. Everyone needs to be able to open back up soon or there will be a lot of pubs not coming back, which is not ideal.

“Only the strong will survive.

“The bulk of our staff will be coming back off furlough but then we will come into issues such as holidays and pensions kicking in, all of the hidden costs a lot of businesses will be facing.

“We want to get back to normality and we are putting in every measure to make sure it is safe.”