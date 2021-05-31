Broughty Ferry lifeboats rescue seven who got stranded in River Tay

Broughty Ferry lifeboats were called out to the River Tay on Sunday after a smaller vessel lost power while on the water.

Two boats were launched from the Ferry’s RNLI station just after 6pm, following reports from the coastguard that a rigid inflatable boat had lost power between the Tay Road Bridge and Tay Rail Bridge.

Launch and rescue

The crew were able to launch both boats in just seven minutes, arriving at the stranded vessel just moments later.

Seven people were reported to be on board the boat and all were safely returned to shore by the all weather lifeboat, ‘Elizabeth of Glamis’.

The powerless inflatable boat was then towed to safety by inshore lifeboat ‘Oor Lifesaver’.

Both boats were returned to the station by 7.15pm where they were ready to make further calls.

‘My advice is to check your equipment’

Coxswain Murray Brown said: “It is actually unusual for us to have seven people at once, but because we had the two boats with us it wasn’t really too much of a big challenge.

“With Covid and restrictions it did make things a little harder, having to be masked up and keeping our distance the best we can.

“I can’t say for sure what they were out there for but it seemed like they were just out there to enjoy a bit of the sun, it was a nice day.

“My advice to people who want to go out in the better weather is just to check all they’re equipment obviously, make sure everything’s working and just be aware, that sort of thing.

“Call us if you get into any trouble.”