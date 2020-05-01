Ferry lifeboat station turns blue in tribute to frontline workers

Broughty Ferry lifeboat station, along with Oor Wullie, turned blue last night to pay tribute to local NHS heroes and other frontline workers.

A spokesman for the Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers said: “Once again, as a station we wanted to say thank you to all key workers for their dedication and hard work.

“With the help of Steve Page Event Lighting and Projection Services Dundee, and Tayside in Pictures, we did something extra special.

“Our station and Oor Wullie, along with the crew, gathered as the station and surrounding area were turned blue.”

Steve Page said he had been called upon by the Broughty Ferry crew and was delighted to be able to help.

He said: “It’s not every day we need to wear life jackets when setting up lights.

“We were pleased to be called upon by the volunteers at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat – RNLI Crew and Oor Wullie to help keep the message out there to say thanks to all those working for us at this time.”

Last week Steve and his team shone their lights on the Royal Tay Yacht Club as a thank you to front line workers.