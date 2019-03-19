Ferry crash at Scottish pier causes damage and disruption

A ferry crash at a Scottish island port has caused a Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) vessel to be removed from service.

The MV Caledonian Isles – the largest ferry serving Arran – has been removed following a collision yesterday.

The vessel was arriving at Brodick Pier and its bow thrusters failed, resulting in what ferry operator CalMac described as “a heavy contact being made with the pier fenders”.

A service update on CalMac’s website states: “Please be advised that as the MV Caledonian Isles was coming alongside in Brodick on Saturday March 16 at approx 2pm, the vessel made contact being made with the pier fenders.

“This has resulted in some damage which will require further investigation.

“Due to an ongoing technical issue with MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles will operate on this route until further notice.

“We will be unable to accommodate all booked traffic on our sailings due to MV Hebridean Isles having less capacity than MV Caledonian Isles. Please note we will not be able to accommodate any unbooked traffic throughout this period.

“MV Catriona will operate additional service between Lochranza and Claonaig to assist with traffic from the Ardrossan – Brodick route due to an ongoing technical issue with MV Caledonian Isles.”

The firm has also apologised for any inconveniece while the ferry is out of operation.