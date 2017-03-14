People heading to Dundee’s biggest open-air free gala day, Westfest’s Big Sunday, will this year will be faced with two-metre-high fencing.

Revellers will also be prevented from bringing their own alcohol into the June 4 event at Magdalen Green, with police and council officials clamping down on the unlawful consumption of drink, which has grown in recent years.

As part of the licensing conditions to allow the festival to go ahead this year, organisers will have to provide fencing to surround the event and stewards will man entrances to prevent people taking in their own alcohol. They will also patrol in the arena and take action against anyone found with their own alcohol.

This year, extra bars will be provided inside the arena to allow visitors to the festival the chance to enjoy a few drinks.

Westfest has grown in size from a few hundred people in 2010 to more than 10,000 over the past few years, but has become a victim of its own success, organisers say.

While acknowledging there have been no real problems caused by revellers at Westfest, Police Scotland said it’s unable to ignore thousands of people breaching local by-laws that prohibit the consumption of alcohol in open air unless a licence has been granted.

The council was therefore unwilling to grant a licence for the festival under the previous arrangements.

Westfest chairman Ged Gourlay said: “It’s been a long slog to get to this compromise and it’s put the committee under pressure to achieve this year’s event due to the short timescale now left.”

Mr Gourlay added that Dundee City Council has offered to help out with a financial contribution towards the fence.