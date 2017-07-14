Women exposed to cigarette smoke in their mother’s womb are “significantly more likely” to experience miscarriage as adults, according to new research.

The University of Aberdeen study found the association remained after taking into account the smoking habits of women who had the miscarriage.

The study did not find a link between cigarette smoke exposure in the womb and a decrease in fertility.

Women exposed to cigarette smoke in the womb, however, were more likely to become pregnant than those whose mothers did not smoke and were likely to have an earlier pregnancy, researchers said.

Dr Sohinee Bhattacharya, a pregnancy and childbirth expert from the university, said: “Worryingly, the study did find a significant increase in the chances of having a miscarriage among the women whose mothers had smoked when pregnant with them.”

The study looked at data for 12,321 women born before December 31 1972.