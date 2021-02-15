Female victim of Inchture death that led to Dundee siege named by police

A man has been charged after a woman was found dead in a Perthshire home and a 12-hour siege unfolded in Dundee.

The victim has been named as 44-year-old Michelle Lizanec of Catmoor by Police Scotland with her official address registered as Catmoor Avenue in Scone.

The 46-year-old suspect was apprehended in the city’s Balunie Street around 8.50pm on Sunday after dozens of armed police surrounded a property where a man was threatening to self-harm inside.

He is charged in connection with the death and is due before Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Officers say they are linking the siege to the death of a Ms Lizanec at a house on Orchard Way in Inchture where a body was found by officers the night before.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Neighbours in Orchard Way said a couple had moved into the property last summer but they were not well known in the area.

One witness said: “They didn’t really speak to us. They were quiet.”

A resident said they were woken from their sleep in the early hours of Sunday by the sound of officers breaking down the back door of the property on the estate.

“The police came and kicked the door down at around 3.30 in the morning,” he said.

“It’s a bit scary, it’s mad.

“I saw a lot of forensic officers and that.

“They were testing the door, trying to get DNA.”

The resident said the couple who lived in the property had not been seen for a while.

“We were all saying just the other day that we hadn’t seen them,” he added.

On Monday a number of police vehicles were still stationed around the Inchture property as officers conducted inquiries.

The suspect in Dundee was arrested following an all day stand off with police.

One 82-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, watched the events from her window that looks directly on to the house involved.

She said: “It was incredible to watch and quite concerning.

“There were police with guns right outside our homes.

“We were given no information. My son and daughter kept phoning me to make sure I was alright.”

Another local resident added: “When I tried to go out in my car I was told I couldn’t.

“One of my neighbours was escorted to her home by police.

“We kept asking what was going on but the police said they couldn’t tell us anything.

“It was really upsetting, especially when I looked out and saw police in riot gear with helmets and carrying big guns.”

The 46-year-old suspect was eventually led away from the property shortly before 9pm on Sunday after negotiators had reasoned with him through a letterbox.

Police Scotland confirmed they believed the two incidents to be linked.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers responded to reports of a concern for person at a property on Orchard Way, Inchture, Perth around 11.40pm on Saturday February 13.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as suspicious.

“A 46 year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesperson added: “Around 8.45am on Sunday February 14, officers were called to an address in Balunie Street, Dundee where a 46-year-old man was threatening self-harm within a house.

“Officers, assisted by public order trained officers and negotiators attended.

“There was no threat to the wider public during this incident. Around 8.50pm the 46 year-old man was arrested.”

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.