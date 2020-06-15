Female swimmer saved from Tay in dramatic river rescue

Dozens of people watched as a dramatic rescue mission unfolded to save a stricken swimmer in the River Tay yesterday.

The woman, who had been overwhelmed by the current, was saved by the crew of Broughty Ferry lifeboat who managed to haul her out of the water just as she was going under.

The incident happened around noon yesterday, when the woman was seen to enter the water opposite City Quay and began swimming out into the river.

She was carried about quarter of a mile down river and a quarter of the way out into the river before she was hauled on to Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat and taken to safety.

At one point Broughty Ferry RNLI were concerned there were multiple people in the water because so many calls had been logged by the members of the public.

Coxswain Murray Brown said: “We received numerous calls that someone was in the River Tay.

“We were actually concerned that we were going to look for multiple people in the water.

“We launched both lifeboats and managed to get to the woman in time just as she was going under.

“A member of HM Coastguard spotted her for us and directed us to her location.

“There was no doubt that the crew saved this woman’s life.”

Murray said it seemed the woman had voluntarily entered the water and began to swim.

He said: “By the time we got to her she had been carried about a quarter of mile down towards the docks and she was a quarter of the way out into the river.

“When we got her out and she was conscious and breathing but very cold.”

The woman was transferred to a waiting ambulance, however, it is not thought she was taken to hospital.

Murray said: “When we got her back to shore there was a crowd of around 30 to 40 people watching the drama unfold.”

The rescue took around 30 minutes.

Police, ambulance and three coastguard crews from St Andrews, Carnoustie and Dundee were all involved in the woman’s rescue.