Female kickboxer battered two women, including former partner, in jealous rage

A jealous kickboxer battered her former partner before bloodying another woman while she was on a couch.

Christianne Fahey – who was a junior kickboxing champion as well as a Scotland women’s rugby star – admitted battering one woman close to her City Quay flat in January last year.

Two months later, the obsessive 28-year-old attacked the partner of another ex-girlfriend while she was lying on a couch.

A sheriff told Fahey that she faces a “substantial” prison sentence.

Both women suffered cuts and one of them had blurred vision following the attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fahey met the first woman for a drink in the city centre but flew into a rage after she said nothing further would happen.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “The accused punched the left side of her face, seized her clothing and proceeded to pull her along the street. Three to four men who witnessed it intervened.”

In the second incident, Fahey attended the property of another former partner. She was invited upstairs while her partner was downstairs on a sofa.

After being told that they wouldn’t be reconciling, Fahey ran downstairs and jumped on the other woman before repeatedly punching her to the face, smashing her glasses. Her partner tried to help but Fahey continued with her attack and later fled the scene.

Fahey, of Bonnygate, Cupar, pleaded guilty to punching the first woman on the head, seizing her clothing and dragging her into the street on Chandler’s Lane and South Victoria Dock Road on January 14 last year. On March 22 last year, she repeatedly jumped on the second woman before seizing her clothing, and repeatedly punching her head to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement at The Cedars.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month and remanded her in custody.