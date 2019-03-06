Female icons whose names could feature on fleet of city buses

BUS firm Xplore Dundee is set to name its latest fleet of buses after some of the city’s most inspirational women – and needs the public’s help to make the choice.

The firm is launching a new poll this week ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday to name four of the new Emerald buses, which serve the 22 route.

Ten of the buses have already been named by staff – all of them after women either from Dundee or with strong links to the city’s past and present.

Seven others are being put to the public vote, with the four with the most votes having their names emblazoned on the new hybrid vehicles.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of the firm, said: “There are so many fantastic achievements accomplished throughout history by women from Dundee or with strong links to the city, so we decided this would be a great theme for the naming of our new Emerald buses.

“Some of them may be hidden gems, others will be better known, but we think they’re all worthy of pride of place on our new vehicles, and we hope our customers and Evening Telegraph readers will agree.”

The seven women the public can vote for, featured below, include those known for their public service, work in the community, contributions to science and campaigning.

One of two living women nominated is Debbie Findlay, named Dundee’s Citizen of the Year in 2018.

She has dedicated her time to volunteering in foodbanks, helping patients with cancer and organising tea dances for the city’s older people. She said she was “gobsmacked” to have been nominated, adding: “It is a real honour to have been put forward and I know the public will be voting on who gets their name on the buses.

“Just being nominated is incredible, there have been and are so many incredible women in Dundee deserving of being remembered and to see my name alongside them is a shock.

“Honouring women in this way and acknowledging the role women have played in history is incredibly important and something which should be done a lot more.”

Meanwhile, the 10 names already chosen by Xplore staff include Janet Keiller, creator of Dundee’s signature marmalade, Mary Ann Baxter, co-founder of the predecessor to Dundee University and Christian missionary Mary Slessor.

Philanthropist Emma Caird, the runner Jenny Wood-Allen, trade unionist Margaret Fenwick and US slave abolitionist Frances Wright also made the cut.

Rounding off the list are Lochee woman Jean Thomson – Scotland’s first uniformed policewoman – doctor Margaret Fairlie and working class suffrage campaigner Lila Clunas.

It’s not the first time Xplore has asked for the public’s views on naming its buses.

In 2013 the firm teamed up with the Tele to pick eight names from a field of 20 for a fleet of double deckers.

The buses were bestowed with the names of local legends including Lorraine Kelly and Brian Cox, sporting greats such as Dick McTaggart and Jim McLean and musicians Billy Mackenzie and Michael Marra.

A ninth was set aside for Ronnie McIntosh, the road-running local lad who fought Sjogren’s syndrome, and later carried the Olympic Torch through Dundee.

To vote in Xplore’s Wonderful Women of Dundee poll, visit bit.ly/EmeraldBusWomen.