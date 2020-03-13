Female duo from Dundee appear in court on assault charges

Two women are accused of entering a flat uninvited before attacking another woman with a glass bottle.

Kai Bateman, 20, and 25-year-old Roisin Smith allegedly repeatedly banged on a door before shouting, swearing and threatening two women and a man on March 7 at a flat on Hilltown.

Both women are accused of repeatedly punching one woman on the head and body before striking her on the head with a glass bottle and a broom handle.

A second woman was allegedly pushed on the body.

Bateman, of Cedarwood Drive, and Smith, of Harefield Road, allegedly repeatedly punched a man on the head. The pair pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for July.