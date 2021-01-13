A youth mental health charity in Dundee is launching new and improved mental health guides, for children, young people and their guardians.

Feeling Strong, who began in 2018, will launch the new guides on January 18.

They have been working with young people in Dundee to create the guides, with over two hundred responses from the young people on what they think matters most.

The guides will help those who read them have a better understanding of the charity, other Dundee specific support and how they can possibly help young people in the situation they’re facing.

2,000 copies have been printed and are being distributed to schools, community groups and libraries across the city, and digital copies are also available on the charity’s website.

Feeling Strong are hoping that after they launch the guides young people, who may be feeling isolated, will read them and will realise that there are places to turn to, and that they don’t have to be alone.

Brook Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the charity, said: “We decided it was a good idea to create these new guides because we felt as if the world has changed significantly since creating the older guides – we wanted people to be updated.”

Neave Marr, Projects & Activities Assistant said: “These new guides are definitely more us and what we stand for.

“We are excited for them to get around and see peoples thoughts on them.”