Feeling healthy, active and loved – what your area of Dundee says about you

What does the area you live in say about you?

The results from the 2018 Citizens’ Survey are in – and they paint a very diverse picture of Dundonians.

The annual research by Dundee City Council and the Dundee Partnership tracks how residents feel about issues such as community safety, local neighbourhoods, the environment and public services.

Citizens are also asked how often they exercise, smoke, vape or drink, if they have any money problems and how satisfied they are with life as a whole.

Full reports for each council ward are expected to be published next week by the Dundee Partnership.

The Tele has examined the early results, which show how lifestyles in each ward differ radically from one another.

Broughty Ferry

The Ferry is the home of the childless household – 73% of households have either one or two adults, and nearly three in 10 residents are over 65.

A remarkable 100% of respondents were happy with their quality of life and neighbourhood. Just 4% reported financial difficulties.

© Google

Around three-quarters of locals rate their health as “good” or “very good”, with 97% registered with a GP and 73% partaking in regular exercise

However, a third of locals smoke, above the average, and 5% vape. And 27% of locals binge drink (eight units in a single session for men, six for women) on a weekly basis.

North East

The North East – Fintry, Whitfield, Mill O’Mains and Claverhouse – is a nest for young families.

Half of those surveyed are aged between 16 and 44, and almost all are content with their quality of life. Uniquely, North East residents report higher than average scores for “feeling loved”.

Most are content with their health, and three-quarters exercise regularly – above average for the city. Just 17% are smokers and 13% of locals vape.

Strathmartine

Residents in the north of Dundee are happy with transport links, report being healthier than the average and are almost all registered with a GP and dentist.

However, the largely working-age population – 68% are under 60 – report feeling pessimistic about the future.

Locals say they don’t feel useful, aren’t interested in other people, rarely have energy to spare and don’t feel cheerful.

Locals are less likely to smoke or binge drink but are keen vapers, with 19% using e-cigarettes.

Lochee

Lochee – including Charleston, Denhead of Gray, Menzieshill and Dryburgh – is one of Dundee’s most diverse council wards: Polish, Black, Pakistani, Indian and Chinese residents live alongside Scots.

It’s also one of the strongest communities – 97% say they can turn to friends or relatives in times of need, above the city average of 92%.

© DC Thomson

Locals also score higher than anywhere else for being optimistic, dealing with problems and being confident.

Around three in 10 households have children and locals are largely satisfied with their quality of life.

But almost half of residents never exercise, the highest level of inactivity in Dundee.

Nearly a third of residents smoke, and 16% vape. A fifth drink to excess each week, while 8% say they have financial difficulties, and 5% say they have problems finding work.

Coldside

Coldsiders are average smokers, above-average vapers – 23% – and are the most likely to be teetotal, with only 14% binge drinking each week.

They report average levels of good health – just 6% reporting they are in poor condition – but four in 10 do not exercise regularly. Those living around the Law and in Hilltown generally score positively in wellbeing, other than feeling relaxed and having energy to spare.

© DC Thomson

Transport is a problem, with 7% of locals saying they are either “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with the quality of bus links.

They also report the highest level of dissatisfaction with finding work and an above-average level of experiencing financial difficulties. And 6% of those surveyed say they provide unpaid care. Three of those respondents were under 18.

West End

As the city’s student quarter, the West End has an above-average youth population.

It is also the second most diverse area in Dundee, with 17% non-Scottish residents.

However, locals report the lowest level of satisfaction with the quality of their homes, with 19% saying they aren’t happy with their household.

© DC Thomson

Locals are also less likely to turn to friends or relatives in need, and 7% say they aren’t happy with transport links.

Nine out of 10 West Enders report “good” or “very good” health, with nearly four in five taking part in regular exercise. However, three in 10 are smokers.

They also report the highest levels of wellbeing in the city, largely feeling good about themselves, despite 9% reporting financial problems, far above the average of 5%.

Maryfield

The ward is home to 27% non white-Scots, including African, Black, Chinese, Indian and mixed-race locals, and a 3% Polish population.

As a densely populated area full of flats, it has one of the highest rates of single-person households in the city – nearly a quarter of all households.

© DC Thomson

Largely healthy, almost all registered with GPs and dentists, Maryfield residents – in the area encompassing the city centre – are physically active, with just 3% not taking part in regular exercise.

But while just 12% smoke and 2% vape, 40% admit to binge drinking on a weekly basis.

However, they largely feel optimistic, energetic and sociable, and few report money problems or difficulties finding work.

East End

The East End is child-friendly, with 57% of those surveyed under the age of 45.

However, the area has long been the home to more affluent older people too, with 23% over the age of 65.

East Enders are of typical health, and report below-average levels of smoking and drinking to excess. But they are among the city’s most prolific vapers, with 17% regularly using e-cigarettes.

© DC Thomson

However, locals say they aren’t the best at dealing with problems, thinking clearly, being close to people or feeling confident.

The East End is also home to the highest proportion of unpaid carers – at around one in 10.

Despite these factors, the survey found East Enders are the most relaxed residents in the city.