Feelgood factor won’t last long if Utd lose derby warns Neilson

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has warned the feelgood factor around the Tangerines won’t last long if they fail to beat Dundee in the derby tomorrow night.

There is a new sense of optimism surrounding the Terrors after they started the season with three wins from three matches.

Going into the Tannadice clash leading the Championship, confidence is high. However, boss Robbie insists that will only remain the case if they can keep up their perfect record.

He said: “I think the fans have bought into what is going on at the club and I’m not just speaking about on the pitch.

“There is a freshness about the place and everyone is pulling in the right direction.

“On Saturday we had over 2,500 at the Dunfermline game and that’s phenomenal. We have also sold out for tomorrow night.

“So the feelgood factor is coming back but you only keep that if you win games.”

On the eve of the big match, Robbie has been pleased with their preparations.

In what is not a normal week of football, the Terrors haven’t changed tack and the gaffer feels his side are ready to go out and take care of business in their usual manner.

Robbie added: “The build-up has taken care of itself.

“The majority of the players are staying in the city, or round about the city now, so they’re seeing the build-up and speaking to people.

“However, our job here is to make sure when they step over that line tomorrow night they’ve got the maximum energy.

“That means working on the things we need to work on but, ultimately, when they get out there they’re ready to go.

“We’ve done that the last three games and we’ll show it again tomorrow night.”

A veteran of Edinburgh derbies as a player and manager, Robbie is relishing being involved in one once again.

“I enjoy the derby games, I think they’re great and it’s all the build-up round about it.

“You can talk tactics and all that but, ultimately, it’s the team who turns up on the day that’s going to win it.

“It doesn’t matter what your form is going into it. Win, lose or draw the week before, you have to make sure you’re at it first 10-15 minutes and then, the majority of the time it’s settled by one goal.”