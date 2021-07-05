A man flashed a fake handgun at pub-goers in Brechin after stabbing the bar with a steak knife.

Gun-toting Aleksander Nawrocki also claimed to be an undercover detective during the bizarre incident at The Caledonian Hotel.

Nawrocki told a fellow Polish national who worked at the bar: “Feel the power of my 19mm Glock.”

However, it was later established the weapon was a BB gun Nawrocki had purchased online.

The 27-year-old was remanded in custody after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to possessing an imitation firearm and causing people to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Undercover detective claim

Prior to the incident, Nawrocki sat at the bar area eating a sirloin steak, while drinking lager and straight vodka.

According to prosecutor Carrie Anne-Mackenzie, Nawrocki was behaving “strangely” before striking up a conversation with Daniel Wojick, who was off-duty.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The accused said he was an undercover detective, which the witness did not believe.

“The accused asked for his hand, which he gave him.

“The witness felt uncomfortable with this.

“He then said ‘feel the power of my 19mm Glock’.

“He later stared directly at a witness behind the bar and stabbed his steak knife in the bar, which became stuck in the wood.”

Nawrocki was scolded about his behaviour but was allowed to finish his food.

Gun flash

He left at around 9pm but returned 15 minutes later to look for keys that he claimed to have lost.

As he left for a second time, Nawrocki turned around and flashed the handgun, while smiling.

Police were contacted by concerned witnesses and the imitation firearm was found at Nawrocki’s home after a search warrant was granted.

Nawrocki, formerly of Bridge Street, Brechin, pled guilty to stabbing the wooden bar area of the hotel with a knife on the town’s Southesk Street on September 19 2019.

He then intimated to other patrons he was in possession of a firearm, before showing staff and other patrons an imitation firearm.

Nawrocki, currently on remand at HMP Perth, also admitted possessing an imitation firearm with the intent of causing people in the hotel to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

Solicitor Billy Rennie confirmed the BB gun was not subject to air weapon or firearm classification.

Sentence was deferred until August for social work reports to be prepared.