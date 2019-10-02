Fed-up Ardler OAP protests against prime minister over mint humbugs

A pensioner has taken the drastic step of ditching his beloved mint humbugs – in protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

John Bissett, 70, made the pledge to snub one of his childhood favourites, saying Mr Johnson had “soured the taste” of the mint toffee delights.

The PM was under the spotlight last week after telling opposition MP Paula Sheriff that her concerns regarding aggressive language fuelling violence in the UK was “humbug”.

Mr Johnson also enraged MPs by claiming the best way to honour tragic Labour MP Jo Cox – who was murdered by a far-right extremist – was to “get Brexit done”.

And, for Ardler stalwart John, the use of the word has ruined one of his favourite teatime treats – meaning he won’t be buying them again any time soon.

John, who buys his mint humbugs from the Premier Store on Turnberry Avenue, binned his final bag of the sweets on Saturday and said: “It’s all humbug down at Westminster at the moment.

“I was appalled by Boris Johnson’s comments that evening, not only about this but also his comments about Jo Cox and Brexit.

“I’ve been eating the sweets since I was a kid.

“I remember my mother Helen kept them in a jar but Mr Johnson has soured them for me now in the manner in which he’s conducted himself.

“I usually bought three different brands but it was mostly Millar Mint Humbugs which I would buy at least once a fortnight.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I believe they are also the Queen’s favourite sweet but they are certainly no longer mine.

“I say to Mr Johnson – humbug to you too.”

MPs have been continuing to debate Brexit in the House of Commons over the past week, with the deadline for delivering the exit from the European Union falling on October 31.