Two games, two wins and six points for Dundee’s interim boss Neil McCann as he makes the football management lark look easy — but what has he changed?

It’s only been three weeks since McCann took over the helm at Dens Park from Paul Hartley but the place has been transformed in that short space of time.

Positivity reigns over the Dark Blues faithful and players alike with the new gaffer’s first home game this weekend against Ross County expected to bring quite an atmosphere.

Below, the Tele examines what changes the interim manager has made in his first two matches in the hot seat.

Paul McGowan

Attitude and team ethic are never in doubt with McGowan but this season his levels seemed to have dropped along with the rest of his team.

Over the last two games he’s looked to be back to his usual full-of-beans self and gave Marcus Haber an excellent assist at Kilmarnock on Saturday for the only goal of the game.

The new manager has brought a change of role for the schemer with McCann pushing McGowan further up the field as an attacking midfielder.

That’s meant he’s not trying to cover from box-to-box all game, every game, and has freed him up to cause problems for the opposition.

James Vincent and Tom Hateley were strong in the middle of the park and gave him that safety net.

Kevin Gomis

The French defender’s time at Dens looked over under Hartley after some below-par displays.

He’s been given his chance, though, by the interim boss and is looking much more solid.

His early form at the club looked like Dundee had picked up a gem of a defender — big, strong and good in the tackle.

And it seems like he’s getting back to that but time might be running out for him with his current deal set to be up at the end of the season.

Approach play

With Haber’s strength in the air, Dundee’s first thought before was to hit it long up to him and try to play off knock-downs.

At Kilmarnock, there was a conscious effort to work the ball down the flanks and cross for the big Canadian.

It’s made the Dark Blues a better side to watch as well and made them a danger with Saturday’s winner for Haber coming from a McGowan cross from the left.

The Canadian international also missed a sitter from a Faissal El Bakhtaoui centre in the first half.

Message

The players have certainly bought into the manager’s message in a big way.

His experience of working in television combined with coaching obviously has its benefits in communicating and it seems the players are 100% clear on what they have to do on a Saturday.

Whether Paul Hartley’s message wasn’t getting through or it was just that his time was up, the players didn’t react in the same way and that got them into trouble.

The players all seem eager to work hard for McCann and each other and that’s the biggest difference.

Defensively over the last two games, they have looked much more solid and deserved their clean sheet on Saturday — the first since the turn of the year.

Fans

It’s clear Dundee fans love Neil McCann even more now than they did before, if that’s possible.

Coming out of retirement to aid the Deefiant effort was impressive enough. But if he is to save the club from what some thought was a certain slide towards the relegation trapdoor, it can only cement his massive reputation among the fans.