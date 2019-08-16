Fears weedkiller being used across Dundee by council could be poisoning dogs

A whistelblower has raised concerns over Dundee City Council’s use of a controversial weedkiller, amid a rising number of dogs falling unexpectedly ill.

A spate of liver-related problems has been reported in animals in recent weeks, with dog owners being told the damage is likely to have been caused by their pet ingesting a poisonous substance.

Now, a council worker has expressed concerns over the way the authority uses Roundup – a herbicide that has been subject to thousands of US lawsuits by cancer patients who blame the product for causing their disease.

The worker said: “They have actually had us going round on quad bikes spraying the stuff.

“It can be all right in small doses but they are overstepping the line with how much they are using it. With the exception of the Waterfront, it is being used all over the city.

“You can tell when it has been put down because the grass will be burned round the edges.

“I am worried it is behind the cases of dogs and other animals falling ill across the city.”

Last week, the Tele reported how a Staffie named Max may have been left with permanent liver damage after falling ill following a walk in Broughty Ferry.

The Tay Veterinary Centre confirmed it had treated a number of dogs for liver damage in the past week.

The council source added: “There are probably lots of incidences we don’t know about.”

Monsato, the US firm that manufactures Roundup, has paid billions of dollars in damages over claims the company fails to properly warn consumers of the product’s potential health risks.

Roundup’s main ingredient is glyphosate, which has been classified as a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer.

In January this year, France banned the use of Roundup 360 over safety concerns.

However, there is no strong evidence that people exposed regularly to glyphosate are at an increased risk of developing cancer, while it is believed to have a very low toxicity for non-human mammals.

Monsato was bought by German pharmaceutical firm Bayer in 2018.

A spokesman for Bayer said: “The safety profile of glyphosate is very good, and the methods usually deployed by council workers reduce any potential for issues even further.

“Despite this product being used throughout the UK and elsewhere around the world, we have not heard of such situations as those happening in the Dundee area. Glyphosate is used because of its low toxicity, favourable ecotoxicity, ease of use, and value for money.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The council currently follows all guidelines in relation to the supply and application of herbicides.

“Current government advice describes glyphosate as an important chemical for use in environmental operations and it is approved for use in the UK until 2022.

“Our staff are certified and experienced in the application of herbicide, which is applied in a controlled manner in the council’s area of responsibility, including open space and street scape.

“We regularly review and monitor our product use and will continue to do so.

“We have no plans to remove our current herbicide maintenance regime but shall continue to research alternatives and follow government guidance.”