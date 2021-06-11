Fears Vietnamese trafficking gangs will bring crystal meth labs to Scotland

From 2018 there has been a huge increase in Vietnamese victims being discovered in Scotland with trafficked humans found across Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and Inverness last year.
The sharp rise in numbers could be a sign of established OCG networks already operating in England expanding their businesses north of the border.
Mimi Vu, an anti-human trafficking expert with Raise Partners, believes the victims located in Scotland are being exploited by satellite branches of the criminal gangs operating in London.
