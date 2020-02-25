Fears that hundreds of jobs could be lost in this year’s city budget

There are fears that hundreds of council jobs could be lost as a result of this year’s annual budget.

Union chiefs have warned compulsory redundancies may be inevitable if Dundee City Council is to balance its books for 2020-21

And local union leaders have said the human cost of job losses will also impact heavily on frontline services.

Stuart Fairweather, branch chairman of Unite the Union, said: “Our biggest concern is that council workers are going to take the hit this year in budget cuts.

“To be honest what left is there to cut. We are extremely concerned that workers could be hit with compulsory redundancies.

“If that’s the case then undoubtedly key frontline services will be affected and that will in turn effect every single person living in Dundee.”

Dundee City Council is due to reveal its annual budget on March 5.

So far no details have emerged of where the budget axe will fall leaving unions, workers and others speculating what will be affected.

Mr Fairweather said: “Also if jobs are cut then staff remaining will be forced to pick up the slack leading to further stress and anxiety among those left behind.

“This is a very stressful time for workers.

“Currently workers and the management are on a collision course and this is set to get worse.”

George Barr, the unite’s shop steward which represents environment department workers, said: “We’re just waiting to see the budget details.

“However workers are already expressing their fears over the lack of take up of the £35 bin collection.

“So far only 10,000 people have taken this up. Where is that going to leave refuse staff and where is it going to leave the city in terms of refuse not being collected.

“We need to know what is planned and then take appropriate action.”

Jim McFarlane of Unison said: “There’s only days to go and as yet we have no idea of what is to be announced in the annual budget.

“People are undoubtedly concerned for their jobs and their future and some are even pre-empting what’s to come and looking for jobs out with the council.

He added: “There’s real concern about the future viability of local authorities.

“We have just had 10 years of brutal cuts and it looks like we face round of drastic cuts, possibly amounting to almost £17 million.

“If this is the case you have to wonder what’s left to cut. Closures of community facilities and premises are potentially inevitable.”

Labour leader Kevin Keenan said: “The fact that we are facing more than £16m of cuts is a major blow to the city and frontline services, especially given that demand on services continues to grow.

“The council is going to have a real juggling act to balance its books and set the budget.”

John Alexander, leader of the council said: “This year’s budget has been the most difficult ever faced by Dundee City Council and comes after a decade of cuts.

“Despite that backdrop, we’ve still managed to invest £200m in new schools, support projects such as the Michelin Innovation Parc and renewables at the port.

“I read in the Tele recently that GMB UK said, ‘austerity is a choice, but councils have been left with no choice but to make savings’.

“I cannot disagree with that statement and the reality is that choices are getting more and more limited.

“Councils across the UK are closing golf courses, using voluntary early retirement to reduce the workforce, cutting back services and introducing charges. It’s not particular to Dundee but that doesn’t make it any easier for Dundonians.”