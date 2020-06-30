Fears that Dundee Uni faces a financial blackhole coming out of Covid-19

Union bosses claim Dundee University faces a “perilous” financial future and could be faced with mass redundancies if the government does not provide further support.

Unison, Unite and the University and College Union (UCU) have banded together and launched an urgent appeal for more government funding.

The three organisations are also imploring the region’s politicians to help fight their corner at a national level.

Speaking on behalf of all three unions, Phil Welsh of Unison said: “Our members are proud to work for the University of Dundee and want to continue to do so and also want to ensure that their jobs are protected.

“If jobs are lost then there will be an increasing demand on local public services and finances which will impact on those staff, their families and the local economy, including schools.

“The three branch secretaries have asked for a meeting with council leader John Alexander to discuss what support he can offer the Dundee sector as leader of the city’s administration going forward.”

In a letter to Mr Alexander, Mr Welsh stated: “We believe that the government’s package of measures announced to date will not provide the sector with the support needed. Furthermore, we are deeply concerned about protecting jobs and pay in higher education over the coming few years.

“Knowledgeable, motivated and skilled staff will be vital to keep the institution going in the years ahead.”

Mr Alexander said: “I’ll go back to Phil Welsh and the unions as soon as possible. It wouldn’t be fair to provide a comment before I’ve even responded to the email.”

Richard Lochhead, further and higher education minister, said: “The Scottish Government last month announced a £75 million increase in funding for universities to ensure they can protect their world-leading research programmes against the financial impact of Covid-19 .

“I continue to urge the UK Government to recognise the scale of this impact on the higher education sector – and will be pressing UK ministers to ensure two packages just announced for UK university support will be deployed in the most effective way possible for Scottish universities, including the University of Dundee.”