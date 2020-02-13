Fears raised over the future of swans at Dundee beauty spot due to rising water levels

Fresh fears have been raised that swans could be forced out of a popular beauty spot because of rising water levels.

It comes after one of the Clatto pond birds had to be rescued after it became trapped in hawthorn bushes at the weekend.

Dorothy McHugh, of Friends of Clatto, said the swan became trapped because it couldn’t get to its normal nesting ground because it was underwater.

Dorothy said: “The water levels at the reservoir at the park are very high and have completely submerged the swans’ nesting islands.

“The swans can no longer use them so it looks like the one at the weekend got lost and ended up trapped in the hawthorn bushes, poor thing.

“We called out the SSPCA who managed to rescue the swan and take it to safety.”

Dorothy said there were now fears the islands would remain submerged and therefore the swans would have nowhere to go to nest and breed.

She said the group had been urging the council to lower the water levels for years but so far nothing had been done.

It is understood that the optimal weather conditions for engineers to carry out work means that nothing will be changed in time for the bird breeding season.

Dorothy claims if the situation is not resolved it could be the third year in a row the swans have been unable to breed at the reservoir.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Nicholson confirmed she had attended the reservoir along with a colleague.

She said: “It was uninjured and we immediately returned it to the wild.

“It was great to be part of a rescue with a happy ending.”

The council has re-iterated the position it had previously stated in correspondence with Dorothy.

A spokesman said: “Advice has been taken from the city engineers about the best time to start this and the optimal weather conditions and so on. Unfortunately all these considerations mean that the levels may not be able to be lowered enough in time for this year’s bird breeding season.”

The authority has also said that, while the islands are used for nests and refuge, they have never been maintained as such, and officers believe the local population will not be affected by the temporary loss of the habitat.”

Anyone who spots an animal injured or in distress should contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999