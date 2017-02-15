Increasing the cost of uplifting bulky items could lead to a surge in fly-tipping, an environmental campaigner has warned.

As revealed in the Tele, Dundee City Council is set to impose a raft of price hikes in a bid to make £12 million of savings.

Among the increases is a £5 hike in the cost of uplifting heavy items like sofas, which will increase from £18 to £23 for up to six items — a rise of 27%.

But there are fears that the added cost — which is set to bring an extra £20,000 into the council next year — could encourage a further increase in fly-tipping.

Andrew Llanwarne, coordinator of Friends of the Earth Tayside, said any increase in the cost needed to be justified.

He said: “Anything we increase the cost of could have a knock-on effect and that could increase another cost if we’re not careful.

“If people have to pay more, it could lead to more fly-tipping at an increased cost to the council. They have got to think about that.

“I’d want to see what it costs to provide the service. The council shouldn’t be making a surplus out of this service.”

Mr Llanwarne said that householders had a responsibility to dispose of bulky goods properly.

But he added: “It’s difficult because obviously the more you charge the more people feel, ‘well, that’s too much’.

“It’s a problem when it’s expensive to get rid of unwanted items. Some people are not as responsible as others and just dump them and we abhor that.

“It’s a challenge for the council when resources are so short. Every year there are all sorts of things councils are having to cut that people value.”

The local authority logged 778 fly-tipping offences in 2014-15 and 863 in 2016-17 but only 64 offenders were caught — less than 5%.

However, Mr Llanwarne stopped short of saying the council should provide the service for free.

He said: “You’re the person making the change to your settee or whatever, and it costs the council to pick it up.

“You should pay just what it costs — that’s fair enough. But we shouldn’t be able to chuck stuff away for free. We ought to be encouraged not to buy more than we need.”

Both Mr Llanwarne and Sally Romilly of Greenpeace Dundee agree that community refuse companies — many of which pick up bulky goods for free — are a good alternative.

Mr Llanwarne said: “If you have to throw stuff out, have it picked up by a community reuse company.

“That’s better than putting it out on the front of your house to be dumped and having to pay for it to be done. There are ways of reusing this stuff wherever possible.”

Ms Romilly added: “People need to think about disposal before they replace something.

“It’s not just the cost of buying the new item they need to consider — it’s the cost of responsibly disposing of the old item as well.

“Pass things on to someone like Tayside Reusers — you can upcycle stuff even if it’s not in great condition.

“In some ways, if it was free, people might throw away stuff without considering whether they really needed it.”

She added: “Unfortunately, not everyone will be responsible but I want to encourage it and if that means keeping the cost low then that’s the incentive.

“We need a few high profile instances where people are found to have been fly-tipping to put people off.

“The council is trying to provide services but they’re being cut and cut.”

The £5 increase in uplift charges is among several price hikes which will be finalised at a special meeting of the policy and resources committee on February 23.

Councillor Willie Sawers said the various proposed increases were “modest”.