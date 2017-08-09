Residents of a Dundee street are calling on the council to take action over overflowing roadside bins amid hygiene fears.

Several blocks of flats at Leith Walk and Forth Crescent in Menzieshill are served by a single general waste Eurobin — and residents claim it is regularly spilling over, attracting gulls.

One photo, provided by local resident Alexis McGregor, showed litter strewn across nearby grassland from a burst bin bag.

She told the Tele: “I’ve been in touch with the council regarding the mess. The area is a disgrace with rubbish, dog waste and broken glass.”

When the Tele visited the scene the bin was overflowing, an adjacent recycling bin was only half-full, and a broken toilet was sitting beside the general waste bin. Other locals said more needed to be done to combat the issue.

Lily Clough, 18, moved to the area last month and said the bin had been overflowing “literally every week”.

She added: “It’s a problem all the time — it’s disgusting and it looks horrible.

“It’s especially bad for older people who could slip on the rubbish there when it’s wet. We’ve seen gulls too. Maybe another bin would help.”

Paschazia Butare, 55, said: “I had never seen it this bad before.

“I’ve had to go along the road before to put rubbish away but some people don’t bother and leave it there at the side.

“I think they need to bring out another bin because we are sharing it with a lot of people. It’s not enough.”

Jemma Burns, 22, said the street had been home to a Eurobin for as long as she had lived there, adding that the situation was “really bad”.

She said: “If the bin is full I just have to put my rubbish at the side. I’ve not really got a choice. I don’t think we’ve got enough bins.”

It comes amid ongoing problems with bins following a recent shake-up with many Eurobins left overflowing.

Councillor Kevin Cordell, neighbourhood services convener, asked residents for further patience.

“I share the frustrations of those folk who are not yet receiving the level of service they would expect or deserve.

“I would ask that people please bear with us and continue to give us their support to help increase recycling rates across the city.

“I would also add, that these new Eurobins are not for old toilets or larger household items.”