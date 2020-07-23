Overflowing bins in Dundee will attract rats, say concerned residents

Residents in two Dundee neighbourhoods fear overflowing piles of rotten food, dirty nappies and other household rubbish will attract rats and cause a major health hazard.

The Tele was contacted by people living in the West End’s Roseangle area and in Coldside who said they were shocked and disgusted that Eurobins in neighbourhood car parks were spilling over with rotting waste.

A young mum who lives close to Dudhope Castle car park described the problem as the worst she had ever seen.

She said: “The Eurobins in the car park are overflowing and haven’t been emptied in weeks by the looks of things.

“There is rotten food everywhere – potatoes, oranges and onions. I saw filthy used nappies and other piles of all sorts of disgusting waste.

“There is even a car door left lying beside the bins.

“The seagulls have already scattered the rubbish over a large area and I’m really concerned that the mess is going to attract rats. I’m really afraid to let my children outside in case vermin come to the area because of the mess

“It’s a serious health hazard and it’s time the council did something about it.”

Margaret Wemyss, chairman of Coldside Community Forum, said the area has had a problem with overflowing bins on several occasions.

She added: “The council surely have a duty and a responsibility to make sure the bins are emptied and our streets kept safe and clean for everyone.

“I appreciate times have been difficult because of the pandemic but this can’t be allowed to go on. The rubbish must be cleaned .”

Another resident reported similar problems with car park bins at the foot of Roseangle, saying they had not been emptied for more than a week.

“There is rubbish overflowing everywhere, including an old mattress. The council must take action and clean this mess up,” they said.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I have asked on previous occasions for the Eurobins here to be emptied.

“I will be going back to the council and asking them to remove the rubbish. This is clearly an eyesore and a health hazard.”

Several hours after the Tele contacted Dundee City Council yesterday, a spokesman said: “The bins at Roseangle have been cleared and we will look at the situation at Dudhope.”