Fears over safety of sheltered housing roof in Dundee following ‘botched’ job

Residents of a sheltered housing block in Dundee fear someone could be killed because the city council have “botched” roof repairs.

They have reported their concerns to the authority and have now taken their complaint to Dundee East MSP Shona Robison, asking her to take it “all the way to the top”.

The residents claim tiles on the roof have not been nailed into place and could be easily blown off and injure someone below.

Video footage seen by the Tele shows hundreds of tiles which are seemingly sitting loose with the nail holes lying empty.

On Monday, during the strong gales that have been battering the city, four tiles were blown off the roof smashing on to the ground below.

Householder Joe Hughes, 63, said: “I”m really concerned that it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed or seriously injured due to tiles from the roof falling on to their head.

“Four tiles blew off in the howling wind on Monday and it’s sheer luck that no-one was injured.”

Joe said: “I believe that around 90% of tiles on the roof of the entire building have not been nailed to secure them. This is deeply worrying and it’s only time before there is a disaster.”

He said he was particularly upset because he understood that a council clerk of works had passed the roof as being safe and completed satisfactorily.

Joe said that because he is an owner occupier he was told that his share of repairing the roof amounted to around £7,000.

Another resident, Frances McLaren, said: “I too am an owner occupier and am really upset that I have had to pay almost £11,000 for my share of the roof repairs.

“Then to discover that the roof is not safe is extremely worrying. I too am really worried that the roof is extremely unsafe and someone could end up getting killed.”

Shona Robison said: I am deeply concerned to learn of the residents’ situation and urgent action needs to be taken by Dundee City Council officials.

“Their immediate response needs to ensure the slates are fixed and secure, particularly in these the adverse weather conditions. I have also called on the council to conduct a full investigation into this matter.”