Fears over jobs at popular Dundee hotel complex

Redundancies look set to be made at a popular hotel complex in Dundee after a downturn in business during the coronavirus lockdown.

Cycas Hospitality currently operates Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites and the Daisy Tasker restaurant in the Lower Dens Mills on Constable Street and company bosses have started a consultation process they say is “likely” to involve staff redundancies.

In a letter sent out to staff, seen by the Tele, it says Staybridge Suites will continue to operate as normal, with the Daisy Tasker restaurant to reopen in August.

However, the letter added the separate Hotel Indigo complex will remain closed until the “market demand shows significant signs of recovery”.

One member of staff claimed they were given until the end of the week to apply for what jobs remain.

He said: “Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites have told all their staff they are to lose their jobs and that they have to reapply to the same positions.

“But they are cutting over 50% of the lower earning staff while all managers have been exempt from this.

“I’m appalled that they have chosen to let staff go at the end of this month.”

The employee added staff fear one of the hotel’s teams, made up of two guest services managers, eight guest services assistants, six senior receptionists and one person doing the reservations, will be cut to just one manager, three senior assistants and three assistants.

Likewise it is understood the hotel’s night team, currently consisting of one night manager, one assistant night manager and three night porters, will be cut to just one manager and two porters.

The letter to staff also said: “This proposed new operations strategy does mean that some roles will not be required in the future.

“I am sorry to have to tell you that for many of you, your current roles are potentially at risk as we look to downsize the operations of the hotels and restructure for the future.”

Bill Burnett, general manager of Hotel Indigo and Staybridge Suites, told the Tele: “This is a very difficult time for our industry, and we have done everything to protect and retain jobs across our property for as long as possible.

“While Staybridge Suites remains open and Daisy Tasker restaurant will be reopening for weekend business on August 6, Hotel Indigo is currently closed.

“While we are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel when we can reopen, it will take time for travel and tourism to return to pre-coronavirus levels.

“As a result, we have launched a consultation to resize and restructure our team, which unfortunately is likely to involve some redundancies.”