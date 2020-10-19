Fears over future of jobs after report reveals economic impact on Tayside Contracts

One of Tayside’s biggest employers has warned that it may not survive the effects of the coronavirus pandemic unless drastic action is taken.

Tayside Contracts currently employs 2,500 people across Dundee, Angus and Perth, in public sector roles like roads maintenance, catering, cleaning, janitors and school crossing patrollers.

However, like many firms, it has been devastated by the pandemic, and is now faced with some stark choices in order to keep itself afloat.

In their annual accounts for the 2019/20 financial year, which have recently been published, retiring managing director Iain Waddell wrote there was “no prospect” the company would survive with restrictions remaining in place.

He further called for more support from the three Tayside councils as the country began to come out of lockdown.

However, tellingly, he warned that it may not be enough to help the firm emerge unscathed from this year.

Writing earlier this year, he said: “The scale of this will be dependent on the speed of recovery from the current lockdown and restrictions that are put in place by the Scottish Government.

“The greatest challenge we are all facing is Covid-19 as this will fundamentally affect the way in which all business operates in the future.

“None of us know what the new normal will be, which makes planning for the future extremely challenging.

“At the same time as we stopped providing services, during the lockdown period, Tayside Contracts still had most of its fixed cost base i.e. employees, depots and overheads to pay.”

Earlier this year, the three councils agreed to fund the payment of Tayside Contracts fixed costs by using their existing budgets for departments which had been unable to work during the lockdown.

GMB Scotland has called for greater support for the key workers that Tayside Contracts employs.

Helen Meldrum, secretary, said: “Covid-19 has presented many employers with incredible challenges and it is important to recognise that our members in Tayside Contracts are key workers.

“Our members have worked throughout this crisis to keep roads and schools safe. Without janitors, caterers and cleaners, schools in Tayside would not be able to remain open.

“Without our construction workers, roads in the area would be unsafe to travel on, street lighting could not be maintained, and it is our mechanic members who maintain bin lorries and gritters. There are many roles that go unseen yet are absolutely essential.

“Of course Tayside Contracts will continue to be funded by the local authorities but the Scottish Government have a role to play here in bringing all of these workers back in house across Scotland.

“The current safety measures are exactly that – to keep people safe. There can be no relaxation of social distancing or face coverings as a result of cost. Safety must come first.”

Of the three councils approached for comment, Perth and Kinross were the only authority to respond.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to work together to address our budgetary pressures in these uncertain times, as we continue to respond to the pandemic and work towards recovery and renewal.”

Tayside Contracts was approached for comment.