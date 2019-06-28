Fears over deadly asbestos in Dundee housing scheme as council investigates

Hundreds of properties in a 100-year-old Dundee housing estate may contain potentially harmful asbestos, it has been revealed.

Some of those living in Dundee’s Logie scheme have been decanted in recent months while work is carried out by a council-hired company to safely remove the material.

It is now banned in the UK and poses very little risk if it remains intact but it can cause forms of lung cancer from exposure if disturbed.

Dundee City Council previously sold off a number of the properties and say they have no responsibility to inform current owners about the recent discoveries.

Many private owners nearby claim the local authority should have informed them of the asbestos – past exposure of which is estimated to kill around 4,000 people per year.

There are an estimated 250 council-built apartment houses in the scheme.