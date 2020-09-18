Fears of second lockdown in Dundee as case numbers rise

Residents have voiced fears of a second lockdown in Dundee, following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Many in the city have even claimed that they “wouldn’t be surprised” and that “the chances are pretty big” that tougher measures are heading our way this coming winter.

Several other parts of Scotland have already thrust back into local lockdowns, with Glasgow, Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire all being placed under new restrictions.

Announcing 290 new daily cases yesterday, First Minister Sturgeon hinted more could be on the cards.

“We are also considering carefully whether any further restrictions will be necessary for all or parts of the country, to help in the suppression of the virus,” she said.

The new “rule of six” has concerned 81-year-old retiree Phyllis Armstrong.

Phyllis, who has lived in Dundee all her life, said: “If folk don’t behave then, yes, I could see another lockdown being brought in.

“I’d hate to think it though, but if it’s the only thing that they can do to save people’s lives then yes, I could see it.”

The pensioner claims that, while she hated the first lockdown, she would be in favour of another.

She said: “I’ve got a good family who did my shopping for me last time, and I’ve got a garden so I could sit outside, but to be honest it was still really awful.

“It would effect everything though, so if possible it should be avoided.”

Others, such as 20-year-old Harry Martin, also believe another lockdown is likely.

The St Andrews University student said: “I think there’s a definite chance of another one, for sure.

“We’ve already seen some students in the country getting it, and now unis are having to really crack down on house parties.

“I’ve seen the police actually going about in halls and that to stop people from partying.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to another lockdown, I’ll be happy enough to follow whatever guidance is put out. I’d never be the type to protest or make a bug fuss about it.”

However, some are more opposed to the idea.

Taxi driver David Menzies has claimed that another lockdown would “devastate the economy”.

He added: “I really hope they don’t bring one in.

“It’s a bad idea because for the majority of the population they don’t need it, it seems to only affect older people.

“I don’t see why they would need to shut everything entirely. Obviously, if there’s an outbreak in a pub or something then they should quarantine it, but they don’t need to close everything.

“There’s a lot of people saying that it is kicking off again, but I heard that there’s not a lot of patients at Ninewells or in Aberdeen.

“I can’t fathom why they would do it here, maybe in England.”

Gosia Gallas, a 22-year-old student, said: “I think the chances of another lockdown are pretty big, with the way things are going some restrictions are bound to brought in.

“It’s hard to tell, but it seems like they are trying to do local lockdowns mostly.

“As long as whatever they’re doing is helping people then I’m 100% behind it.”

Andrew Christie, a 27-year-old NHS electrician’s apprentice, added: “Aren’t we technically still in a lockdown, anyway?

“I think it would most likely be a local lockdown, I can see that being pretty probable for us.

“I don’t think it would be as bad for us economically now though, because we know how bad it can be and how to recover.”