Fears of ‘pandemonium’ at Ferry beach this summer after spate of holiday vandalism

Organisations in Broughty Ferry fear there could be “pandemonium” at the beach this summer following a spate of holiday vandalism.

Coastwatch Tay and Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeAABA) have both raised concerns following an incident in which youngsters scaled the swimming group’s premises.

Photos have emerged showing a number of youths on the building.

William Brown, deputy station manager at Coastwatch Tay, said a number of lifebelts and poles had been thrown into the water during the incident.

Speaking today, he said the stunt put the safety of the youngsters and other people at risk.

He said: “What took place is ridiculous. Retrieving these items from the water can take a bit of time as well.

“They damaged drain pipes at the YeAABA building, known as the ‘Phibbies’ shed.

“Four rings and five poles were thrown into the water. They don’t realise they are dicing with people’s lives.”

Mr Brown said four rings had also been stolen from the esplanade at Riverside Drive recently and that the police were investigating.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers had attended Broughty Ferry beach and had spoken to teenagers about their behaviour.

YeAABA life president Joyce McInstosh said she had received numerous calls regarding the roof-climbing incident.

She said: “I’m not surprised about what happened at the shed.

“There is an accident waiting to happen with young people choosing to climb on to the roofs of buildings.

“They have damaged the down pipes on the shed and the canopy shutter was damaged last year in a similar incident.

“Kids were also jumping into the water. The problem is they don’t know if the tide is coming in or going out.

“This is only the start of the swimming season and if the weather is nice again we could be looking at a summer of pandemonium.”

Barnhill resident Derek Mcilravey witnessed some of the incidents last week.

He said the youngsters showed a lack of respect to the property and didn’t know the danger they were putting themselves in.

He said: “They were climbing along the roof and jumping into the water.

“It was also reported they had damaged flower beds in the area and had been abusive to a shopkeeper.

“If the weather is nice again this summer, I can only see it getting worse.”