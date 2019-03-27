Fears of ‘accident waiting to happen’ as cars parking on pavement in Carnoustie

A Carnoustie resident has said there is an “accident waiting to happen” as cars continue to park over pedestrian footpaths on his street.

Kenneth Whyte, who has lived in the town for more than a decade, said parking problems have escalated on Barry Road. The 57-year-old said cars are “repeatedly” parking on the pavement despite readily available spaces on the opposing side of the road.

He also complained of the police “needlessly” parking on the same pavement last Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the force confirmed two separate incidents had taken place on the street which they said had required an “immediate response”.

Kenneth said: “I’ve complained to the police about people parking on the pavements. The issue is there are legitimate spaces on the opposing side of the road where people can park. Where I’m situated on Barry Road, I need to come out of a track onto the junction. Parked cars are limiting visibility.

“There are also issues at the nearby junction on Maclagan Road.

“I’ve seen people driving mobility scooters forced to the other side of the pavement because of cars. Last week the police had also parked on the kerb when I didn’t feel it was necessary.

“As far as I’m aware, it is not a criminal offence but it is an accident waiting to happen.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We attended two unconnected incidents on Barry Road, Carnoustie, on the evening of Wednesday March 20. Both incidents required an immediate response, therefore it was necessary that officers parked their vehicles as close to the location of each incident as they safely could.

“In these situations, even if unable to park normally, officers will always park safely and as unobtrusively as possible.”

Angus Council have been approached for comment regarding the matter but had not responded at the time of going to press.