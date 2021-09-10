Fears Ninewells Hospital is at ‘breaking point’ due to staff shortages

A nursing shortage at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is creating a dangerous situation and putting patients’ lives at risk, it has been claimed.

Whistleblowers say a shortage of nurses and other healthcare staff, combined with increasing coronavirus cases, has put the NHS Tayside flagship hospital at “breaking point”.

Staff fear critical staffing shortages could lead to a serious situation as remaining employees are “exhausted and worn down”.

It comes after latest figures show there are 439 unfilled nursing posts within NHS Tayside.

The fears have been backed up by leading union the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Bob McGlashan, senior RCN Scotland officer for NHS Tayside, said urgent action is needed to ensure patient safety.

Mr McGlashan said: “Reports of staff shortages and the number of registered nurses available on wards are extremely concerning.

“Nursing is a safety-critical profession and research shows there is a direct link between staff having the time to care and positive outcomes for patients.”

Mr McGlashan added: “With nearly 5,000 nursing and midwifery posts lying unfilled in Scotland, including 439 in NHS Tayside alone, it is hardly surprising that RCN Scotland members are telling us they have never been under greater pressure.

“We’re seeing the toll this is taking on staff who are already exhausted and worn down.

“Urgent action is required to ensure Scotland has the nursing workforce it needs to continue to keep patients safe.”

One whistleblower, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “There are critical staffing shortages at Ninewells hospital leading to dangerous situations arising.

“It’s only a matter of time before something serious happens.”

The hospital is at breaking point. Morale is very low.

Another concerned employee said increasing numbers of coronavirus-positive patients are leaving non-covid wards short-staffed.

She said: “It is pretty chaotic at the minute and it was at crisis point this week.

“A lot of Covid-19 patients have started to come in.

“They’re opening open up other wards but they can’t staff them so they’re moving staff from other wards, leaving them short.

“It’s dangerous and is putting things at risk for others.

“They’re moving people from pillar to post to try and fix things but it is making things short in other areas.”

Staff absences due to coronavirus and self-isolation is adding to the problem, the whistleblower said.

“Loads of people are off sick,” she added.

“The hospital is at breaking point, it can’t cope.

“Morale is very low.”

Perfect storm

A member of Unison union, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed there are serious concerns about staff shortages.

He said: “It is a perfect storm.

“The lack of nurses being trained, combined with staff off sick due to either having Covid or self isolating because of Covid has depleted nursing staff numbers.

“Staff are under huge pressure and are having to work between wards.”

He confirmed that the union is in talks with NHS Tayside over the staffing situation.

Another nurse at the hospital fears a “serious mistake” will be made due to exhaustion.

“Nurses at Ninewells are overworked and exhausted,” she added.

“We have almost reached breaking point but nothing is done about it.”

‘Patient-centred, safe care’

NHS Tayside said a recruitment drive is ongoing and staffing is closely monitored in the meantime.

A spokesperson said: “The public should be assured that providing clinically safe and effective care is always our priority when we are staffing our wards and departments.

“Senior nurses closely monitor and review nurse staffing in every ward at safety huddles which are held five times a day and will redeploy staff and make use of supplementary staffing where it is required to support the delivery of patient-centred, safe care.

“We have just recruited the largest number of new nursing graduates ever in Tayside.

“Fifty-three of these nursing graduates and more new graduates will be taking on similar roles over the next couple of weeks.

“We have also recruited an additional 316 healthcare support workers to our staff bank over the past six months to reduce use of agency staff.

“Programmes are also ongoing in partnership with universities.”

Dedication

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank our nursing staff for their ongoing dedication and professionalism.

“Staff wellbeing is a top priority for NHS Tayside.”