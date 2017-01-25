The owner of the dog who went missing from a cemetery in Dundee fears she was “picked up” when she disappeared on Saturday.

Lakeland Terrier Bella vanished on Saturday afternoon while out for a walk in Balgay Park with her owner Sheila Gaughan.

Firefighters and animal control officers have been digging at Balgay Cemetery this week after sniffer dogs brought in to help with the search found the 10-month-old pooch’s trail came to an end in a network of tunnels on the Lochee Park side of Balgay Cemetery.

A post on Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus said: “Still no sign of Bella and Sheila is now starting to wonder if she has been picked up on Saturday when she went missing.

“Thi sis a possibility so we ask everyone to check all selling sites/pages in case someone is trying to sell her on due to her recent media coverage.

“If you are up Balgayhill searching, Sheila asks you to please check out all rabbit holes now.

“There must be a reason why she never returned that day and has been no sightings. If you live in the Balgayhill, Ancrum Road, Scott Street, Balgay Road and surrounding areas and have CCTV can we also ask you to check this from 2pm Saturday as this is the time she ran off?

“Also to check all sheds, outbuildings and gardens especially if any playhouses or anything large enough for wee Bella to hide in.”