A Dundee woman is appealing for help to find her missing cat Cleo.

The cat is believed to have gone missing last Sunday night, escaping via a first floor bathroom window, creating the fear that pet could be injured from such a fall.

Cleo was staying at relatives when she went missing.

She was last seen on Sunday night in the area of Devern Terrace and Spey Drive.

The owner fears her cat could be hurt and is hiding somewhere as a result.

Indea Walker, who was looking after her mother’s cat said: “It is a long way from its home and is unlikely to have a sense of a direction as it is a house-cat, who never goes outside, it jumped from a fair height so it could be injured.”

Cleo is eight years old and is chipped.

A small reward is being offered for helping to find Cleo, anyone with information should contact Indea Walker on 07709572384.