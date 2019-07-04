Fears major roadworks in Lochee could prove ‘nightmare’ for local residents and businesses

There are fears major roadworks in Lochee are going to prove a “nightmare” for local residents and businesses.

Resurfacing work is due to start on Lochee Road next week.

Tayside Contracts will carry out the work, which will take two weeks, on a stretch between Lochee Road and Logie Street, beginning on Monday.

However, a local community leader fears it could cause chaos and be a “disaster and a nightmare” for the area.

Jayne Kelly of Save Our High Street Lochee said: “Any roadworks of this nature are a disaster for Lochee.

“The last time there were major roadworks there was traffic congestion, emergency vehicles struggled to get access to local streets, businesses suffered and the rerouting of buses proved to be a major headache, especially for the elderly.”

A Lochee commuter said: “I get on and off the bus in Logie Street most days to go to work, so this is going to mean a much longer walk to find a stop.

“Also, when the buses have been diverted that way before, the roads get jammed up with traffic at busy times. I’m not looking forward to it, but I suppose it has to be done.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “In the interest of public safety, a road closure will be implemented and through traffic will be diverted via City Road, Tullideph Road and reverse.

“On-street parking will not be allowed on the section of carriageway being worked on.

“Vehicular access to properties with driveways will be maintained, although we ask for vehicular traffic movements to be kept to a minimum and advise delays may be experienced.”

The pedestrian thoroughfare will be maintained throughout the works.

Bus services will be affected by the closure and passengers are asked to visit dundeetravelinfo.com, for further details of diversions and alternative stops.

The council spokesman added: “We apologise for any disruption these works may cause.

“We hope local residents will understand major road maintenance work is unavoidable and necessitates a degree of inconvenience to road users.”