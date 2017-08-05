The boss of a restaurant which has closed down suddenly has said a lack of support from locals and a dearth of passing trade contributed to its demise.

Pipers Lounge Bar & Kitchen on Monifieth High Street announced it was closing its doors with immediate effect earlier this week.

David Sinclair, director of the company, said: “We had to close the business due to lack of demand for the type of outlet we introduced to Monifieth.

“We were offering a family run business with good quality food and drinks along with a games room. We were also offering live music at the weekends for locals and tourists.

“We were also the only pub in the area with a pavement licence to the front of the building.

“If we were based anywhere else I am sure the business would have been a great success, however unfortunately Monifieth has little or no passing trade and the locals decided not to support our venture.”

David said he was grateful to all customers who did support the firm, which had been open for over a year.

Jackie Milne, 55, owner of kids’ clothing boutique Little Miss Daisy said she was shocked to learn of the closure.

She said: “It had been there for just over a year as far as I’m aware. The food was excellent, it just seems to have shut without warning.”

Jackie — who will be closing her boutique in September, in part due to a drop in footfall — said local people aren’t using the High Street as “regularly”.

She added: “I’ve built up a regular customer base but a lot of people are opting to shop online.

“New housing developments are being built further away from the high street and people aren’t passing through as much.

Lee Sutherland, 47, co-owner of Ron McLeod’s Golf Shop in Monifieth, said the closure was a “sign of the times”.

He said: “Any small business is struggling with the spiralling costs. I had gone to Pipers before and I thought it was excellent.”

Lee, who has co-owned the golf shop for six-and-half-years, added: “I think it’s a sign of the times that it has closed. Small businesses need to work hard to keep the costs down.

“The minimum wage means small businesses need to be bring in £30 or £40 an hour just to cover the wages.”

Community council chairwoman Sheena Cochrane said: “Businesses on the High Street are fragile, but it is not a major concern as most shops are occupied — it’s disappointing that a local business has closed its doors.”

The sudden closure comes as a planning application was submitted to Angus Council seeking permission to open a new cafe and book shop at 47 High Street.