Fed-up residents have hit out at inconsiderate drivers they say could prevent emergency services from accessing their Dundee street.

Marjory McGuinness, 72, is calling for immediate action to clamp down on drivers parking on pavements and double yellow lines in Upper Constitution Street.

She hit out after her bins were not emptied because the bin lorry was unable to gain access.

Marjory now worries an ambulance or fire engine could encounter similar problems if they are called out to the area.

Most of the cars parked in the street are believed to be owned by city centre workers as the majority of residents have driveways.

Speaking to the Tele, Marjory said: “This has been going on for more than 30 years and it’s getting beyond a joke.

“We should have had our bins emptied on Tuesday but the bin lorry couldn’t get up the street — if we needed a fire engine or an ambulance then we wouldn’t have a hope in hell.

“We’ve put polite notes on people’s cars but the drivers just tear them up.

“Now that we’ve got more traffic in the city centre and more people parking, it’s just an absolute nightmare.”

Marjory said the problem could easily be solved by introducing short-term parking restrictions adding: “Something as simple as that could make a huge difference.

“There are cars causing an obstruction on the pavement —there are sometimes about seven or eight cars parked there. Someone is going to be killed because people can’t walk on the pavements.

“It’s particularly dangerous for people with buggies having to step off on to the road because of the cars.”

Scott Campbell, 30, of nearby Wishart Street, said other streets nearby are experiencing the same issue.

He said: “I can see why people might be concerned because it is quite narrow and could be dangerous if cars are parked on pavements there.

“There’s a lot of double yellows but nobody’s there to police it so I’m sure people could feasibly park wherever they like.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “Parking attendants will be visiting the area.

“Further attempts will be made to collect the bins.”