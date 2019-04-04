Fears in Tay Bridgehead over plans to drastically cut GP opening hours

Tay Bridgehead residents have aired concerns about their ability to access GP services after a local practice revealed plans to drastically cut opening hours.

Doctors at Tayview Medical Practice say they have been forced to take the “difficult decision” to reduce hours at the Tayport branch from Monday June 3 due to a lack of adequate cover.

The decision will mean appointments will only be available between 8am and noon from Monday to Friday. Patients who need to see a doctor outside those times will have to travel to Newport.

Local SNP councillor Bill Connor and Derek Gray, chairman of Tayport Ferryport-on-Craig Community Council, say they have been inundated with comments from residents who are anxious about the plans.

“This is really concerning for many people, especially those who are elderly, people with young children and those without access to their own transport,” Mr Connor said.

Practice business manager David Ramsay said the decision had not been taken lightly.

“As a practice providing services across two locations, we are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain services at Tayport,” he said.

Mr Ramsay added the practice’s doctors were grateful to their patients for their understanding over the issue, but North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said people were “rightly angry”.

“The shortage of GPs is a nationwide problem,” he said. “The British Medical Association has predicted for some time the country will be 800 GPs short by 2021 and the shortages are really beginning to bite now.”