Fears holidays ‘may sell out’ as vaccine sparks booking stampede

A Dundee travel agent has warned he may sell out of holidays this season, amid a spike in sales fuelled by vaccine hopes.

John Stewart, managing director of Hays Travel, believes his business may end up with “more customers than holidays next year.”

The concern comes after the company experienced a surge in sales following news of the new Pfizer/Biotech coronavirus vaccine.

However, customer confidence comes amid reports that airlines – which took a severe financial hit this year – will struggle to revive all flight paths from Scottish airports.

As a result, John fears demand for trips abroad could exceed what airline companies can currently supply.

He said: “I’ve been in the travel industry for a long time, I worked with Thomson for 30 years, and I know that when there’s something that gives the airlines a beating like this, they reduce to a smaller capacity.

“All of the airlines have reduced their capacity in Scotland, and my worry from a retail point of view is that I’m going to have more customers than holidays to sell.

“The best thing that people can do is book early, and if enough interest is shown then they may bring back more of these flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

The Covid-19 pandemic brought chaos for both the industry and travellers this year.

As the extent of Covid-19 became obvious in March, many Dundee travellers found themselves struggling to get home on the last few available flights, or stranded abroad.

As lockdown eased, people snapped up the chance to soak up some summer sunshine on foreign shores.

But again plans were often thrown into disarray by short-notice changes to air corridors, particularly in Europe, leaving some travellers having to scrap plans at the last minute, or face a two-week quarantine on returning home.

Nicola Sturgeon recently advised Scots to resist booking a summer holiday for next year just now, despite the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The advice was issued after a report by the COG-UK Consortium found new strains of the virus entered Scotland via travellers returning from their holidays this summer.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I very much hope that the prospect of being able to travel by next summer will be there for all of us.

“But it would be, I think, a bit foolish of me to stand here right now and advise people what to be doing next summer, when we’re still trying to navigate our way through this pandemic.”

However, Hays has seen a huge uptick in sales since news on the vaccine first broke in November, with customers scrambling to get away in 2021 and 2022.

The company claims that they are confident these trips will go ahead, however they have also brought in a ‘peace of mind’ guarantee which allows travellers to cancel or amend their plans up to six weeks in advance at no extra cost.

John said: “We were very surprised in November when this vaccine news came out, it was like a switch had been turned.

“We opened in November of last year, and we were actually busier this November than the one before.

“So far our most popular trips are the USA in 2022 and Mediterranean holidays in 2021, as well as city breaks in the same year.

“There is confidence that trips in 2021 will be going ahead, just with fewer people travelling than usual, and then with 2022 there is extreme confidence that we will get back to holiday normality with cruises and flights and all of that going much more smoothly.”

While the future may seem brighter for the company, stringent travel restrictions introduced this month as a result of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus meant few Dundonians escaped Scotland for a festive break.

The 51-year-old said: “It is absolutely quieter than usual right now. Usually at Christmas people would go away to visit family in the USA or Australia or New Zealand.

“Because of the restrictions those companies have that obviously isn’t happening just now.”