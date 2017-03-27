Union chiefs have claimed that the turnover of staff at Dundee City Council has reached an unsustainable level.

A Tele investigation has revealed that more than 2,000 people have left jobs at the local authority in the last four years.

Last year alone, 614 people left — 73 of them through voluntary redundancy.

The previous year saw 517 people leaving, 14 of them through voluntary redundancy, while in 2014 there were 651 staff departures in just 12 months.

A further 460 people left the council in 2013. Although most of the jobs were refilled, the council deleted 104 staff roles in the same period — with 88 new positions created — and there was a drop in the overall workforce number.

Staff representatives say they’re worried that people are choosing to leave their jobs because of increased workload and stress levels. Jim McFarlane, chairman of the Dundee Unison branch, said: “The concerns over stress in the workplace are still very relevant and what we’ve clearly been seeing is a high turnover of staff.

“But these statistics don’t even show the full picture, because it doesn’t show how long those posts then remained empty.

“We find that they can often be left empty for a very long time.

“Cutting people is never the answer to better service.”

Stuart Fairweather, chairman of the Dundee Unite branch, added: “So many people have gone who had decades of experience and knowledge behind them.

“Some of it is the natural turnover as people retire — and the council’s employees are an ageing workforce, which is an issue in itself — but it’s been made much worse by the bite of ongoing cuts.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said its headcount had only dropped by 43 since 2014.

He added: “Our workforce planning strategy is to allow employees to leave under voluntary early retirement and to refresh and redesign services to reflect a more engaged customer focus, to ensure best value.

“The council’s recent customer feedback reflects high satisfaction in service delivery overall.

“Our commitment to developing our young workforce to address the demographic challenge within the council means we are focused on creating opportunities across service areas.”