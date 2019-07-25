Fears for woman’s welfare after blood stains left at Dundee bus stop

People in Charleston raised concerns for the wellbeing of a young woman after she was reportedly seen bleeding heavily at a bus shelter.

Pictures taken on Monday morning show a bus seating area on Craigowan Road smeared with what appears to be blood.

Some locals feared someone had been stabbed when they saw the blood stains.

But witnesses have now revealed a woman in her early 20s had been in “distress” at the shelter on Sunday evening.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said a retired nurse had come to the woman’s aid during the incident.

The witness said: “It looked like the woman had lost a lot of blood.

“She was in distress in the shelter and couldn’t sit still.

“A woman came past and tried to help clean her up and she got in a taxi just after 6pm.”

The Good Samaritan reportedly told the young woman to go to Ninewells Hospital but she refused.

“She didn’t want to go to hospital but she explained she was going to see a family member,” the witness said.

The man who took the picture of the blood stains said he was “shocked” by the condition of the shelter.

He said: “At first I thought it might have been paint but when I looked inside it was definitely blood. It was smeared right across the seats.

“People waiting in the shelter were wondering what had gone on.

“A few went into the library across the road to let them know and to contact the relevant people at the council to get it cleaned-up.”

Joanna Wodkowski, 33, said there hadn’t been problems at the stop before.

She added: “I’m very surprised to see the images of the blood in the seating area.

“I usually get the number 29 service from here and there have never been any problems at the stop before.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the rapid response team had been notified.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the force had received no reports of stabbings in the area.